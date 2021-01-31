Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $127.49. 498,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

