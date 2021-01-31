Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after buying an additional 271,371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after buying an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,638. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.