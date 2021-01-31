Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 209,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,228. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

