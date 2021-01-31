Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,001,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 315,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

