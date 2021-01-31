Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.95. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 21,226 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.