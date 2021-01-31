Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BRPHF stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

