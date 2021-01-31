Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BRPHF stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
