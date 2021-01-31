Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0030

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 154.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $358,673.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

