G.Research Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to “Buy”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

