G.Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at G.Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

