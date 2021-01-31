FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.30 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

