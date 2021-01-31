FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $23.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

