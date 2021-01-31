FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised by Analyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

