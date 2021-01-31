FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Wedbush

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

