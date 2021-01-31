FY2020 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Cut by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

NYSE GPN opened at $176.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.