FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.