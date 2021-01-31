FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 502,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,717,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

