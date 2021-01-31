FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Avalara, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Avalara in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avalara’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

