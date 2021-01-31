FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ford Motor Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE:F opened at $10.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.