FuzeX Price Down 95.9% This Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $117,947.45 and $232.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 95.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.