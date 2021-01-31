Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

