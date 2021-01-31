Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

