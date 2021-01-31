Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Fujitsu Company Profile
