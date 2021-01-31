FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,219. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

