FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 25th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

