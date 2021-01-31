Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

