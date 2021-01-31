Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Holdings Decreased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.