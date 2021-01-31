Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

