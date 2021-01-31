Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

