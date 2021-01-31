Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,004,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Forterra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 353,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,016. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

