Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,080.00

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 3759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £618.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,028.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £209,600 ($273,843.74). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,640,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,340,000.

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

