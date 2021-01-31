Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.70.

FOCS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 213,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

