FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $122.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.41.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. 1,503,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

