Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2024 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2024
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.
FLR stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
