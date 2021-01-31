Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2024 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2024

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

FLR stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

