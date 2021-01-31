Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $92.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

