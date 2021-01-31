FLO (FLO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,485.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $67,485.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

