Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $86.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.70 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

