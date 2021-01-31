Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Flex updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q4 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

