FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

FE opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

