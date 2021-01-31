FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 26th

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

