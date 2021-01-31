First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.
FIV opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
