First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

FIV opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.