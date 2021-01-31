First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 321.5% in January

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 321.5% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.07 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.