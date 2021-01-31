First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.