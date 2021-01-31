First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $10.72 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
