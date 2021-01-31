First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $10.72 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

