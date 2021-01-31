First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBZ opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

