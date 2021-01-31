First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.