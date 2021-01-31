First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

TSE:FM opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.066332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

