First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First National were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First National stock remained flat at $$18.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

