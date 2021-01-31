First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $17.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.