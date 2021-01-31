First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.