First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

