First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,636. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

